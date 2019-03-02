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Living With Depression
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10 views • March 02, 2019
Depression is a serious issue that I feel strongly about. I quite often get asked about my lack of uploads to YouTube and I can never really give an honest answer.. It's not that I don't enjoy making videos or that I'm a procrastinator.. It's because I suffer from a severe case of Depression. On top of that I also have anxiety and panic attacks preventing me from feeling confident to sharing my content with you all!
Check out my YouTube - www.youtube.com/c/nf7studios
Check out my YouTube - www.youtube.com/c/nf7studios
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