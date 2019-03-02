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Ocasio-Cortez reportedly issues warning to moderate Dems
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4 views • March 02, 2019
New York Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez reportedly warns Democrats their names will be added to a list of primary targets if they vote with Republicans; reaction from Georgia Congressman Doug Collins, ranking member of the House Judiciary Committee.
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