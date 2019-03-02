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North Korean defector praises President Trump's summit decision
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21 views • March 02, 2019
Former North Korean diplomat Thae Yong-ho says President Trump did the right thing by walking away from the Hanoi summit without giving in to Kim Jong Un's demands for sanctions relief; senior foreign affairs correspondent Greg Palkot reports from Seoul.
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