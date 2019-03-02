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Whatever Happened to the transfer of remains of American war heroes returned from North Korea?
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2 views • March 02, 2019
It's been more than six months since North Korea turned over 55 boxes containing the remains of some of America's heroes from the Korean War, but hasn't turned over any more since the dignified transfer in Hawaii.
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