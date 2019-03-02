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The Alexandria Ocassio Cortez Deception Part 1
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4 views • March 02, 2019
Source: https://www.spreaker.com/user/louiebee/the-alexandria-ocassio-cortez-deception-
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is the new crazy-eyed congresswoman from New York City making shit worse for everyone. I will be going over some of what we have on her so far.
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is the new crazy-eyed congresswoman from New York City making shit worse for everyone. I will be going over some of what we have on her so far.
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