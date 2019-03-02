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#MeToo: Movement or witch hunt? | FACTUAL FEMINIST
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12 views • March 02, 2019
The #MeToo movement has the potential to correct long-tolerated abuses and to lead to a new era of understanding and respect between men and women –if it doesn’t get hijacked by gender activists. AEI scholar Christina Hoff Sommers gives insight to how the movement should and shouldn’t proceed if it wants to make progress.
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