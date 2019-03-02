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InfoWars Reporters To Make Major 2020 Olympic Announcement - War Room Full Show
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231 views • March 02, 2019
On this Friday’s edition of the War Room, Rob Dew and Owen Shroyer open the show with an exclusive announcement, followed by commentary on the latest news from the UK with Katie Hopkins. Dew also uncovers some of the latest vaccine news and is then joined in studio by Savanah Hernandez who announces the next attempt on confronting the Mayor of Austin on the unfair advantages the city gives to Planned Parenthood.
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