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Full Show - Democrats Move To Steal 2020 Election / Alex Jones & Joe Rogan Expose Secret Dimensions - 03/01/2019
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538 views • March 02, 2019
Joe Biden, may not even be competitive according to top strategists who believe he is too old and the party is too crowded and diverse. Meanwhile, Michael Cohen’s testimony against Trump is completely falling apart and exposing major lies by top Dems and mainstream media pundits. Joining today’s show is Justen Faull talking about ancient cult ceremonies coming to the American public.
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