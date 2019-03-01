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Murdering Baby Girls Is Now “The Greater Good” According To Feminists
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220 views • March 01, 2019
Mike Adams joins Owen Shroyer live via Skype to break down an array of news stories including the push to censor nutritional / health information by big tech, medical fascism, 3-D printed gun technology, and how some feminists are calling for abortion to be an option for women after an undetermined amount of time following the birth. It could be days, weeks, or even months after the successful delivery that the mother "chooses" to abort the infant.
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