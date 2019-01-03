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03.01.19 Treasonous Demonrats Sabotage Trump-Kim Summit
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7 views • March 01, 2019
The demonrats & propaganda media hate Trump more than they love America & peace. The summit was to be a signing ceremony for agreed upon terms for the 2nd stage of denuclearization. NoKo perceived the Cohen hearing held on the same day as the summit as American weakness. They thought they could make last minute changes to squeeze Trump into making a bad deal & release all sanctions. They thought wrong. pathetic demonrats.
Tip: https://digitaltipjar.com/NHN
Tip: https://digitaltipjar.com/NHN
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