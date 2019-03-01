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America's Crappy destruction of Canada's Forests
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8 views • March 01, 2019
The voracious use of toilet paper in the United States — with the average American using almost three rolls each week and major manufacturers spurning alternative fibers — is destroying Canada’s forests and causing widespread environmental damage, two international environmental groups say.
In 2007, Sheryl Crow wanted everyone to use just ONE (1) Sheet of Toilet Paper to combat Global Warming! You could be allowed to use Two or Three sheets for a "Pesky Occasion"!
In 2007, Sheryl Crow wanted everyone to use just ONE (1) Sheet of Toilet Paper to combat Global Warming! You could be allowed to use Two or Three sheets for a "Pesky Occasion"!
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