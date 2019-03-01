© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Michael Cohen Wrote The Book Praising Trump For How Great He Is
Follow
0
Share
Report
110 views • March 01, 2019
President Trump is calling on congress to demand a copy of “a love letter to Trump” manuscript in which Michael Cohen praised him. Justen Faull joins Owen to discuss the latest headlines from a patriot point of view.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.