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Elbow Repair with Stem Cells
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20 views • March 01, 2019
Elbow injuries can be very difficult to repair and often require painful surgery. You can now avoid painful Elbow surgery with mesenchymal stem cells. We have treated many people with tennis elbow, golfers elbow, torn ligaments, tendon damage, osteo arthritis, cartilage damage and more.
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