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CNN Gets Schooled by Black Columbia University Professor
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54 views • March 01, 2019
John McWhorter, a black Columbia University professor summarizes Jussie Smollett's inspiration for his Hate Hoax and leaves Don Lemon and CNN stunned. I think it's safe to assume that he will never be invited back to CNN and that by their standards he would qualify as a "Black Klansman".
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