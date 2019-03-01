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Van Jones Vilified by Left For Admitting Trump Helped Poor, Addicted & Those in Prison
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1761 views • March 01, 2019
Van Jones from CNN made an appearance at CPAC and gave credit to President Trump regarding his accomplishments on criminal justice reform, shortly after the left lost their mind and bashed Van Jones as a sellout.
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