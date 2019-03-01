© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Private Profit Policing: Virginia Quietly Rolling Out Speed Cameras
Follow
0
Share
Report
27 views • March 01, 2019
"With almost no notice and even less media coverage, Virginia is on the verge of erecting these automated revenue collectors on its highways". According to Eric Peters from https://www.ericpetersautos.com/
https://www.ericpetersautos.com/2019/02/24/virginias-automated-revenue-collectors/
https://www.ericpetersautos.com/2019/02/24/virginias-automated-revenue-collectors/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.