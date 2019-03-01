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CNN's Brian Stelter Confronted About Blocking Mark Dice on Twitter
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221 views • March 01, 2019
CNN's Brian Stelter gave a Thursday night lecture at Kent State University about "telling the truth in an age of alternative facts." At the conclusion of his presentation, Kaitlin Bennett approached Stelter to ask why he blocked Dice on Twitter and complained to the CEO of Twitter, Jack Dorsey. Dice, a prominent conservative YouTuber, has frequently mocked Stelter on social media and made parody videos where he talks over Stelter in a squeaky, high-pitched voice.
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