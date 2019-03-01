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Indian Pilot Abhinandan Varthaman released by Pakistan
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3 views • March 01, 2019
March 1, 2019
"If wars can be started by #lies #peace can be started by #truth" - #JulianAssange
Why let #AbhinandanVarthaman go w/o even asking for anything in return? What is intent behind strategy? "If wars can be started by #lies #peace can be started by #truth" - #JulianAssange still languishing in Colonial London as #IndiaPak make Peace? Ironic. https://youtu.be/0UckyyiVgvc
rt.com/news/452775-first-video-released-indian-pilot/
"If wars can be started by #lies #peace can be started by #truth" - #JulianAssange
Why let #AbhinandanVarthaman go w/o even asking for anything in return? What is intent behind strategy? "If wars can be started by #lies #peace can be started by #truth" - #JulianAssange still languishing in Colonial London as #IndiaPak make Peace? Ironic. https://youtu.be/0UckyyiVgvc
rt.com/news/452775-first-video-released-indian-pilot/
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