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Jacob Wohl Investigates Congresswoman Ilhan Omar Alex Jones Show
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14 views • March 01, 2019
Allegedly we are now electing member to Congress that don't have the best interests of America. A young energetic Patriot, Jacob Wohl, investigates and reports.
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