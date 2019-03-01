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Democrats Engage In Coup Against The President Before They Steal The 2020 Election
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233 views • March 01, 2019
The Democrats remain unsatisfied with their success thus far in the demoralization of America and are planning to steal the 2020 election from President Trump. Alex calls in from the road to break down his appearance on the Joe Rogan Experience podcast and warns about the looming leftist insanity.
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