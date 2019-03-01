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The Friday Vlog 📷 | YouTube Comments Panic | Tommy Robinson Banned From Facebook
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189 views • March 01, 2019
This week we're discussing the banning of Tommy Robinson from Facebook and Instagram. Tommy has recently produced a documentary called Panodrama exposing Hope Not Hate and The BBC documentary series Panorama. YouTube bans 150k kid channels and shuts down comment sections that had predatory comments.
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