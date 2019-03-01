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Kevin Barrett, Philip Giraldi and Gilad Atzmon | Zionism – Deconstructing the Power Paradigm
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48 views • March 01, 2019
This Show Was Banned Just After This Broadcast – Dprogram
Panel presentations at the Deep Truth: Visionaries Speak Out online video conference of June 10th, 2018, produced by No Lies Radio and deeptruth.info. Kevin Barrett on “Anti-Semitism, Anti-Zionism, Judeophobia: Lets Define Our Terms”; Philip Giraldi on “How Jewish Power Sustains the Israel Narrative” and Gilad Atzmon on “Truth, Truthfulness and Palestine”.
Panel presentations at the Deep Truth: Visionaries Speak Out online video conference of June 10th, 2018, produced by No Lies Radio and deeptruth.info. Kevin Barrett on “Anti-Semitism, Anti-Zionism, Judeophobia: Lets Define Our Terms”; Philip Giraldi on “How Jewish Power Sustains the Israel Narrative” and Gilad Atzmon on “Truth, Truthfulness and Palestine”.
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