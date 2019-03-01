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Ted Pike – Why The Mid-East Bleeds
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32 views • March 01, 2019
Ted Pike’s gripping video expose dramatizes how abuses by false Zionist leadership, with Evangelical Christian support, have helped create international Arab terrorism. This powerful documentary explains how Zionists have used a false religious argument to ram a cruel, unbiblical return of Jews to Palestine down the throat of the Arab world. Such injustice, if allowed to continue, will only lead to increased terrorism, loss of freedoms, and Mideast war.
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