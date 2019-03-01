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Feminism and the Disposable Male
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30 views • March 01, 2019
What has feminism done to shatter the patriarchal “women and children first” mentality, and elevate men to status as full human beings deserving of empathy and human rights? What has it done to reinforce and legally entrench the mentality that everyone, including men themselves, should put men last?
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