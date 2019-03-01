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Schumer and Pelosi agree with Trump's decision not to sign a bad deal with North Korea
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139 views • March 01, 2019
Kim Jong Un offered to close the prime source of fissile material for North Korea's nuclear weapons, but in exchange, he wanted President Trump to lift all of the sanctions against the regime; chief White House correspondent John Roberts reports from Hanoi, Vietnam.
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