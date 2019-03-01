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Moms Demand Action Set to Descend on MO Capitol to Steal Away Gun Rights
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5 views • March 01, 2019
"Disarmament socialists such as Kamala Harris, Elizabeth Warren, and Kirsten Gillibrand—they're not the only threats to our Second Amendment. They have their extremist foot soldiers on the ground, doing the dirty work for them. Anti-gun advocacy groups like the Astroturf groups founded by Michael Bloomberg, like Moms Demand Action, for instance—their latest target is Missouri." —Dana Loesch
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