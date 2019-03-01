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HR8 Is a Feel-Good Bill at Best, a Failure-In-Waiting at Worst
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4 views • March 01, 2019
"Politicians are going to tout the claims that nearly all Americans support background checks... for which they have zero plans of enforcing. And that's because they can't. And that's the entire issue. HR8 is a feel-good bill that is good only for publicity, but it is empty of substance." —Dana Loesch
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