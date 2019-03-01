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The Shape of the Earth (Audiobook)
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26 views • March 01, 2019
In the interest of preserving for posterity the wealth of flat Earth knowledge and research done during the late 19th and early 20th century, I will be starting a series of audiobook and PDF downloads to make them more easily and widely available. Today's selection is Arthur White's 1909 booklet, "The Shape of the Earth." You can download the PDF here: https://www.dropbox.com/s/zs9r63mc94vn1dv/cihm_991783.pdf?dl=0
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