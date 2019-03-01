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The ALEX JONES Show (COMPLETE SHOW) THURSDAY 2/28/19 NEWSWARS INFOWARS
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14 views • March 01, 2019
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StoneDefenseFund.com
Recent issues I've had getting the show seem to have been a temporary issue due to upgrades to the Infowars source where I get my downloads.
SOME OF THE TOPICS TODAY FROM AUSTIN TEXAS:
TRUMP ABRUPTLY WALKS AWAY FROM NUKE SUMMIT WITH KIM JONG UN WITH NO DEAL
MORE ON ALEX'S APPEARANCE ON JOE ROGAN EXPERIENCE
Guests:
Jacob Wohl, Political Commentator
4th Hour:
Matt Bracken
StoneDefenseFund.com
Recent issues I've had getting the show seem to have been a temporary issue due to upgrades to the Infowars source where I get my downloads.
SOME OF THE TOPICS TODAY FROM AUSTIN TEXAS:
TRUMP ABRUPTLY WALKS AWAY FROM NUKE SUMMIT WITH KIM JONG UN WITH NO DEAL
MORE ON ALEX'S APPEARANCE ON JOE ROGAN EXPERIENCE
Guests:
Jacob Wohl, Political Commentator
4th Hour:
Matt Bracken
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