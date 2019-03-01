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Full Show - Joe Rogan Experience With Alex Jones Becomes #1 On Trending As YouTube Blocks The Viral Video - 02/28/2019
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881 views • March 01, 2019
President Trump abruptly ended his summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un without signing a deal. America was unwilling to meet Kim’s demand for full removal of international sanctions without the regime committing to denuking key areas in the region. Trump said he’d rather do the negotiations right than fast. Joining today’s show is political commentator Jacob Wohl detailing his ban from Twitter.
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