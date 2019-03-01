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House Looks To File Perjury Charges Against Michael “The Rat” Cohen - War Room Full Show
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61 views • March 01, 2019
Rob Dew joins this broadcast of the War Room to discuss the potential filing of perjury charges against Michael Cohen. Craig Sawyer then joins to even further expose the censorship against conservatives on Facebook and then Owen wraps up the show taking callers and discussing today’s recent news.
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