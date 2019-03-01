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Malcolm X on Who Controls The Left
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238 views • March 01, 2019
It’s not the Jews it’s the people in control of all of us. This video is showing the power ‘The Powers That Be’ had at the time. – dprogram
1965 speech about the Jewish control of negro communities in America and Jewish control of the media
1965 speech about the Jewish control of negro communities in America and Jewish control of the media
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