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Foot Soldiers Of Satan Are Attempting To Silence The Name Of Jesus
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253 views • February 28, 2019
Because there is power in the name of Jesus, many on the left are pushing policies to silence that name in society. Owen takes on this abandonment of morals by a once Christian nation.
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