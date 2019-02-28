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The Teal Swan - Ralph Smart Scam - Liars and Spiritual Fakes
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120 views • February 28, 2019
Teal Swan promotes another fellow liar and spiritual fake, Ralph Smart (not his real name). Ralph Smart is a reptile impersonating spiritual wisdom. Teal Swan is a corrupted soul in service to the dark side. In yet another demonstration that she's a fake, Teal Swan suggests it's valid to find truth from child sexual predators.
Music by www.thepassionhifi.com
Music by www.thepassionhifi.com
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