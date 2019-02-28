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If I Were The Devil: Paul Harvey’s 1965 Warning To America Comes True
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348 views • February 28, 2019
Alex Jones breaks down a special report highlighting the prophetic 1965 speech by Paul Harvey, explaining how the devil deceives humanity.
On the 10 year anniversary of Harvey’s death, Jones explains how the words he spoke over 50 years ago capture the essence of the fight between good and evil.
On the 10 year anniversary of Harvey’s death, Jones explains how the words he spoke over 50 years ago capture the essence of the fight between good and evil.
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