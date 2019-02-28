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If I Were The Devil (Paul Harvey's 1965 Warning To America Comes True)
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374 views • February 28, 2019
This is a speech that was originally broadcast on April 3, 1965 by legendary ABC Radio news commentator Paul Harvey. It could be taken as a prediction of the very state that the United Stated of America is in today. It portraits the devil telling us how he would take over America. Listen and hear how much it resembles the times we are living in today.
Video Compilation by Darrin McBreen.
Video Compilation by Darrin McBreen.
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