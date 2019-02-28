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1. What Does Consciousness Mean? My Different Context.
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17 views • February 28, 2019
What Does Consciousness Mean? In my channel, I often discuss consciousness in a different way than many people understand it.
I describe consciousness as a top-level description to describe two key levels of consciousness; 1. The lower "carnal", "I think therefore I am" form of physical centered consciousness. [and] 2. The neutral higher level of consciousness above the physical realm where there is an observer of the mind, seated with the origination spirit of consciousness (AKA God).
I describe consciousness as a top-level description to describe two key levels of consciousness; 1. The lower "carnal", "I think therefore I am" form of physical centered consciousness. [and] 2. The neutral higher level of consciousness above the physical realm where there is an observer of the mind, seated with the origination spirit of consciousness (AKA God).
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