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Now They Want to Ban Toilet Paper—We Will Fight to the Bitter End
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910 views • February 28, 2019
Canada's Boreal forest has been under strain due to a demand of toilet paper. It is said that the U.S. leads the world in toilet paper use, so they are saying we should cut down on toilet paper use.
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