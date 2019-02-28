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REDSILVERJ: Ultimate Sandy Hook Re-Upload
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298 views • February 28, 2019
Original video with links: https://archive.org/details/SandyHookHoax#
Perhaps the most complete of all films examining the kaleidoscope of impossibilities within the faux drama called Sandy Hook. Once you've come to grips with these facts, you will be in a much better position to reach your own conclusion as to what really happened.
Perhaps the most complete of all films examining the kaleidoscope of impossibilities within the faux drama called Sandy Hook. Once you've come to grips with these facts, you will be in a much better position to reach your own conclusion as to what really happened.
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