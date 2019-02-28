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Full Show- DNC — Both An Abortion Procedure AND a Political Party, Indistinguishable From Each Other
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52 views • February 28, 2019
More than 18,000 children have disappeared from government foster care, many ripped from their parents without due process but no one cares & Democrats are still focused on ripping babies from their mother & ripping them apart if they survive while they push Medicare For All. Missouri is responding to Democrats full term abortion with the most pro-life bill ever. Then, President Trump walks from North Korean talks & the Cohen slander show continues.
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