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Feds Ban Lithium Batteries on Planes But Push Them For Cars
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186 views • February 28, 2019
The U.S. just pronounced a ban on products containing lithium-ion batteries on airplanes. David Knight gets into how they are trying to roll out all electric cars, but explains how dangerous they can be.
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