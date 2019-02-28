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18,000 Kids Disappear from Foster Care, Media Freaks Over 159 Measles Cases
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31 views • February 28, 2019
The media is in a frenzy about the measles "epidemic", but they never report on the thousands of kids who go missing everyday in the foster care system.
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