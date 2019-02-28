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Jim Jordan Breaks Down the Cohen Circus
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6 views • February 28, 2019
Everyone "knew" hillary was going to win. When it didn't happen, the left went berserk. Over two years later they are still in denial, which has morphed into insanity.
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