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VISITING MY SENATOR - COACH DAVE DAUBENMIRE
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6 views • February 28, 2019
Everyone - let's be sure to properly frame the narrative: it's not about "abortion"; nor is it about "women's reproductive health", unless you can manage to convince me that babies are injuring their mothers from the womb, it's #INFANTICIDE
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