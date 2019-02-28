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SENATOR BROWN'S OFFICE - COACH DAVE DAUBENMIRE
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7 views • February 28, 2019
Coach Dave converses with one of Senator Brown's staff, Hofsa, who deals with immigration issues, and attempts to pose his questions; however, when he tries to get at the heart of things, he is countered with the tern "nuanced".
"Nuanced" is how someone wrsetles with the cognitive dissonance that comes with providing a higher level of rights to foreigners than to natural born American citizens.
"Nuanced" is how someone wrsetles with the cognitive dissonance that comes with providing a higher level of rights to foreigners than to natural born American citizens.
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