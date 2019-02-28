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If wars can be started by lies, peace can be started by truth Part 1
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7 views • February 28, 2019
"If wars can be started by lies, peace can be started by truth."
- @WikiLeaks Quoting #JulianAssange
December 23, 2018
#HandsoffVenezuela
#HandsoffNicaragua
#HandsoffSouthAmerica
#HandsoffJerusalem
#HandsoffPakistan
#HandsoffHumanity
Don't #Make #Trouble
"#TroubleMakers will be Dealt with"
Pacta sunt Servanda
"#Agreements must be Kept"
Until We Meet Again in the #EndTimes
#MadeWithLove @ZurichTimes
Like Share Subscribe
Twitter: @ZurichTimes
BitChute/DTube: Zurich Times Channel
- @WikiLeaks Quoting #JulianAssange
December 23, 2018
#HandsoffVenezuela
#HandsoffNicaragua
#HandsoffSouthAmerica
#HandsoffJerusalem
#HandsoffPakistan
#HandsoffHumanity
Don't #Make #Trouble
"#TroubleMakers will be Dealt with"
Pacta sunt Servanda
"#Agreements must be Kept"
Until We Meet Again in the #EndTimes
#MadeWithLove @ZurichTimes
Like Share Subscribe
Twitter: @ZurichTimes
BitChute/DTube: Zurich Times Channel
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