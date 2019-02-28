See The Censored Film "Panodrama" Here For Free

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Published on Feb 26, 2019
Tommy Robinson joins Alex Jones live via Skype to discuss how his banned documentary exposes corrupt elements within the US and the UK, in coordination with George Soros groups, that are working with the mockingbird media to make fake stories not just to de-platform people, but to put them in prison. Following the interview, watch the documentary film "Panodrama" for free!