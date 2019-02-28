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HOW I MET MICHAEL GRUBB (True Story)
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7 views • February 28, 2019
Joel shares the experience of how he had met Michael Grubb back in April 2014. How it happened, changed his life and left a great impression on him. True story.
This is a first video in a series. The next videos disclose more experiences Joel had with Michael Grubb, of which increased Joel's curiosity and eventually led Joel to train with Michael for the first time.
My Instagram: @jdjacobson17
This is a first video in a series. The next videos disclose more experiences Joel had with Michael Grubb, of which increased Joel's curiosity and eventually led Joel to train with Michael for the first time.
My Instagram: @jdjacobson17
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