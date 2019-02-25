© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Feb 25, 2019 Missionary Update | Pastor Logan Robertson
Follow
0
Share
Report
3 views • February 28, 2019
Pastor Logan Robertson gives a missionary update from the Philippines for Feb 25, 2019.
View all missionary updates: http://bit.ly/MUPastorLR
Original video: http://bit.ly/2BVStw4
____________________
www.thenewifb.com
View all missionary updates: http://bit.ly/MUPastorLR
Original video: http://bit.ly/2BVStw4
____________________
www.thenewifb.com
Keywords
king james biblehard preachingking james versionsteven andersonbaptist preachingindependent baptistindependent fundamental baptistkjv onlynew ifb churchnew ifb preachingpastor andersonpastor anderson exposedpastor steven andersonpastor steven anderson exposedsanderson1611soul-winningsteven anderson exposedthe new ifbthe new ifb movementbaptist missionarydavao citymissionaryevangelismmission trip
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.