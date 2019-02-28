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(Ask Dr. Brown) Interviewed on, "Full Term Abortion".
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12 views • February 28, 2019
This is my recent interview with, "Ask Dr. Brown" (Michael L. Brown) on the topic of the full term abortion law just passed in NY. You don't want to miss this, share with a friend.
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